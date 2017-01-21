Home

As AP Central Midwest reports that #WomensMarch in Chicago draws estimated 150,000, this week's FRONTLINE presents "The Divided States of America." Watch online.

Lookingglass Theatre Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth puppets

Chicago's Puppet Festival

Find out who is pulling the strings as puppeteers from around the world descend on Chicago to display their craft at the International Puppet Theater Festival.

New 24/7 Kids Channel!

We have a new channel just for kids and families. Watch anytime! Find it over-the-air on 11-4 (free!), or on Comcast 368 and RCN 39. Or online at wttw.com/kids247!

WTTW Trivia Night poster

WTTW Trivia Night Seats are Going Fast!

Put your knowledge of pop culture and trivia to the test at the WTTW Trivia Night. Come alone, with a friend, or a whole team for a fun-filled evening! Sign-up today.

Chicago News

Check, Please! logo

Events

Free Screening & Discussion: Youth Voice and Vision with Free Spirit Media

Saturday, January 21, 2017

WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events presents a FREE screening and Discussion of two films produced with young adult media makers of Free Spirit PRO, a social enterprise of Free Spirit Media, in collaboration with Leadership Greater Chicago and the Peace Exchange.

