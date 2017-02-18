Join the spycams as they are accepted into a wild dog pack, witness elephant love, and are mourned by a troop of monkeys!
Wednesday, Feburary 1 at 8:00 pm
Examine legends about the origins of the aurora, the colorful glow that often brightens the night sky in Earth's polar regions.
Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 pm | Watch a Preview
Bringing his spirit to Soundstage, the Alabama native showcases his unmatched talent and proves he is taking the music industry by storm!
Thursday, February 2 at 9:00 pm | Watch a Preview
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' Mostly Mozart Festival, one of the world's major music festivals.
Friday, February 3 at 9:00 pm
DI Goodman is embroiled in the cut-throat world of corporate team building when an entrepreneur is killed.
Saturday, February 4 at 9:00 pm
Local news and in-depth reporting.
Weekdays at 7:00 pm | Watch program
A cloud of debt is casting a shadow on the job market for business owners, employees, and those looking for work. What’s the prognosis? Here are some perspectives.
What foods come to mind when you think of Spain? Tapas, pintxos – all are “small plates.” Discover how they differ from each other and other standards.
The conservative Illinois Policy Institute unveiled a plan Tuesday that promises to fill Illinois’ $7.1 billion budget hole, without any increase in taxes.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to replace the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on Tuesday night.
Underway at the Museum of Science and Industry is the longest-running exhibition of African-American art in the country.
Learn to bake a Victorian era classic dessert with a recipe from The Great British Baking Show.
The new Nature miniseries Spy in the Wild deploys 34 "Spy Creatures" to capture animals in their most intimate behavior.
Chicago had the largest cable car system in the world, in terms of riders and equipment.
Check, Please! host Catherine De Orio welcomes guest reviewers Joe Battaglia, Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi, and Kady Johnsen who weigh in on Chicago area eateries Salero, Sankyu, and Tiztal Café.
Tiztal Café is a family owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving breakfast and lunch every day. They are known for their oatmeal shake.
Sankyu serves up authentic Japanese sushi, ramen and yakisoba. Dishes are meant to be shared.
