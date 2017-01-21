Home

Features

Martin Luther King Jr speaking at Soldier Field Chicago

Martin Luther King Day

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

nuclear reactor based on Chicago Pile-1

Atomic Age’s Beginnings

Illinois has the most nuclear power plants in the country, fitting because the atomic age began here. U of C engineered the first controlled nuclear chain reaction.

Cat in Hat, Sally, Nick and friends ice skating

Seasons: Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall

Nick and Sally are having trouble picking their favorite seasons. Cat takes them to the magical Garden of Seasons where they can visit all four.

Murray's Cheese cheeses

WTTW Member Rewards

Membership has its rewards with exclusive discounts through our WTTW Member Rewards Club. Receive deals on gourmet treats, goods and services, and more.

Chicago News

Check, Please! logo

Events

Free Screening & Discussion: Youth Voice and Vision with Free Spirit Media

Saturday, January 21, 2017

WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events presents a FREE screening and Discussion of two films produced with young adult media makers of Free Spirit PRO, a social enterprise of Free Spirit Media, in collaboration with Leadership Greater Chicago and the Peace Exchange.

View all Events >