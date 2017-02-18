Home

Capital in Springfield IL

Bipartisan ‘Grand Bargain’ Hits Pause

A bipartisan proposal offered by Senate leaders is aimed at putting a budget in place. One sign there’s trouble: the committee never voted on any of the proposals.

Brussel sprouts

Past Presidents' Favorite Foods

Garfield loved squirrel soup while Taft wanted steak and potatoes for every meal. Guess who liked brussel sprouts? Discover more favorites and culinary quirks.

Ready Jet Go

Victoria

News

Politics

Gentler Governor Calls for Compromise but Sticks to Demands

Chicago Tonight
16 hours ago

Gov. Bruce Rauner largely bypassed Illinois’ myriad troubles and instead spent much of his speech Wednesday listing his administration’s achievements and calling for cooperation. 

Politics

Sanctuary City Stare Down

Chicago Tonight
17 hours ago

Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city that harbors undocumented immigrants is on thin ice, but the mayor and other city leaders say they aren’t backing down.

Science/Technology

Study Finds Large-Scale Tornado Outbreaks Increasing

Chicago Tonight
18 hours ago

The increasing frequency of tornadoes, and a new study on gun violence. Those stories more from the world of science with Rabiah Mayas.

Previews, Recaps & More

Culture

Debbie Harry's Fiercest Stares

Playlist
1 day ago

Debbie Harry, who brings her steely presence to Soundstage with her band Blondie on January 26 at 9:00 pm, was a master of ironic cool, with an intense gaze to match.

Drama

'Victoria' Recap: The Marriage Plot

Playlist
3 days ago

Numerous suitors are competing for Victoria's attention, while various people at court-her uncles, Sir John, her mother-try to influence her towards one or another in order to gain more power.

Drama

'Mercy Street' Recap: Love at War

Playlist
3 days ago

Following Lincoln's visit to Mansion House, the hospital is full of new intrigue.

Food & Dining

Food & Dining

Taqueria La Lagartija

Check, Please!
1 week ago

Taqueria La Lagartija serves “real-deal” tacos with fresh ingredients in a casual, upbeat environment. Everything is made to order.

Food & Dining

River Roast

Check, Please!
1 week ago

With beautiful city and water views, River Roast serves up contemporary tavern fare. They also feature live music and craft cocktails.

Food & Dining

Fat Rice

Check, Please!
1 week ago

The menu at Fat Rice combines traditional Asian flavors with exotic ingredients. It’s a casual atmosphere with communal tables and a full-service bar.

Events

Free Screening & Discussion: Maya Angelou and Still I Rise

Saturday, February 18, 2017

WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, presents a FREE screening and Discussion of Maya Angelou and Still I Rise. 

