Independent Lens: Containment
The startling failure to manage waste and our attempts to plan for our radioactive future.
Monday at 10:00 pm
Command and Control: American Experience
Discover the terrifying truth behind one of America's most dangerous nuclear accidents.
Tuesday at 8:00 pm
Nature - Snowbound: Animals of Winter
Travel across the snow globe to meet penguins, bison and more animal survivors of winter.
Wednesday at 8:00 pm
Soundstage: Jon Secada
The Latin superstar provides a thrilling tribute show to Cuban legend Benny More.
Thursday at 9:00
Check, Please!
NEW! Host Catherine De Orio's guests review Fat Rice, River Roast, and La Lagartija.
Friday at 8:00 pm
Great Performances: Bel Canto The Opera
Soprano Danielle de Niese stars in an operatic adaptation of Ann Patchett's best-selling novel.
Friday at 9:00 pm
Martha Bakes: Mid-Atlantic
Baltimore peach cake, perfectly twisted kaiser rolls, and black raspberry crumb cake.
Saturday at 3:30 pm
Victoria On Masterpiece: Doll 123
As a new queen, the young Victoria, struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.
Sunday at 8:00 pm
Chicago Tonight
Local news and in-depth reporting.
Weekdays at 7:00 pm
Prevent Peanut Allergies: Give Kids Peanuts
Research shows children introduced to peanuts early in life were significantly less likely to develop peanut allergies. Here’s what you need to know.
The Birth of the Chicago Library
The library opened 144 years ago in a circular iron water tank and patrons had to climb an external staircase. Discover the role an “English Book Donation” played.
When Your Child Does Something Mean
Teach them how their actions affect others and how to make more caring choices. Here are ways to help get them back on track after doing something mean.
Sit Back and Relax
WTTW Members can take advantage of having their home cleaned and organized by a professionally trained staff with 20% off at Maid for Chicago.
An Evening with MASTERPIECE: Victoria
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, be among the first to see the series premiere of Victoria, the highly anticipated new drama series about the epic life of Queen Victoria, which will debut on Masterpiece in 2017 in the Sunday night time slot which Downton Abbey held. Following Victoria from the time she becomes Queen through her passionate courtship and marriage to Prince Albert, the lavish premiere season of Victoria dramatizes the romance and reign of the girl behind the famous monarch.