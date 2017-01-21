-
Splash and Bubbles: One Big Ocean
The Reeftown kids embark on an epic journey across the sea to help a friendly young turtle.
Monday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm
Independent Lens: What Was Ours
An Arapaho tribal elder explores ancestral objects in the archives of Chicago's Field Museum.
Monday at 10:00 pm | Watch Trailer
Frontline: Divided States of America
Examine the partisanship that gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 campaign.
Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:00 pm | Watch Preview
Nature - Moose: Life of a Twig Eater
Go deep inside the world of moose to experience a mother's love and a calf's first year of life.
Wednesday at 8:00 pm | Watch Preview
Soundstage: Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor makes her Soundstage debut with this Chicago performance.
Thursday at 9:00 pm | Clip: Bleeding Heart
Check, Please! Special
2001 appearance By Barack Obama. Le Bouchon, Dixie Kitchen, and Zia's Trattoria.
Friday at 8:00 pm
Chicago Tonight
Local news and in-depth reporting.
Weekdays at 7:00 pm | Watch program
Martin Luther King Day
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Atomic Age’s Beginnings
Illinois has the most nuclear power plants in the country, fitting because the atomic age began here. U of C engineered the first controlled nuclear chain reaction.
Seasons: Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall
Nick and Sally are having trouble picking their favorite seasons. Cat takes them to the magical Garden of Seasons where they can visit all four.
WTTW Member Rewards
Membership has its rewards with exclusive discounts through our WTTW Member Rewards Club. Receive deals on gourmet treats, goods and services, and more.
Events
Free Screening & Discussion: Youth Voice and Vision with Free Spirit Media
Saturday, January 21, 2017
WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events presents a FREE screening and Discussion of two films produced with young adult media makers of Free Spirit PRO, a social enterprise of Free Spirit Media, in collaboration with Leadership Greater Chicago and the Peace Exchange.