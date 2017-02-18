-
Victoria on Masterpiece: An Ordinary Woman
Courtship at court leads to second thoughts. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step?
Sunday at 8:00 pm
Independent Lens: Birth of a Movement
D.W. Griffith's 1915 The Birth of a Nation unleashed a battle about race relations.
Monday at 10:00 pm
Finding Your Roots: Tragedy + Time = Comedy
Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader explore their family tragedies and triumphs.
Tuesday at 8:00 pm
Oklahoma City: American Experience
The rise of the extremist militia movement and the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
Tuesday at 9:00 pm
Spy in the Wild, A Nature Miniseries: Intelligence
Spies disguised as animals observe the ingenuity of a gray squirrel, a sea otter and an orangutan.
Wednesday at 8:00 pm
Chicago Tonight
Local news and in-depth reporting.
Weekdays at 7:00 pm
Weekend Best Bets: Super Bowl LI
Planning on watching the Super Bowl? Bars across the city and suburbs are ready to entertain you, whether you’re a football fan or a TV commercial connoisseur.
The Costumes of Mercy Street
The clothes in season 2 are fantastic - from silk ball gowns to surgeon’s outfits, work-worn rags to sensible cotton dresses. See more.
Bruce Rauner Hires Leslie Munger as Deputy Governor
Chicago Tonight
Former Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger will return to state government at her former, $135,000 salary. Friday afternoon Gov.
Chicago-Based Climate Change Skeptics Eager for Trump to Reset ‘Fake Science’
Chicago Tonight
With an expected audience of officials appointed by President Donald Trump, the Heartland Institute hopes to reset U.S.
The Week in Review: Trump Calls Chicago 'Totally Out of Control'
Chicago Tonight
President Trump calls Chicago "totally out of control." Mayor Rahm Emanuel says enough talk, send in federal resources. Gov.
Which of the Six Wives of Henry the VIII are you?
Playlist
The last installment of Secrets of the Six Wives airs Sunday, February 5 at 9:00 pm.
The Main Players of '50 Years of Mostly Mozart'
Playlist
February 3 at 9:00 pm, Live from Lincoln Center celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Mostly Mozart Festival with a broadcast featuring an all-Mozart concert as well as highlights from the Festiva
Victoria and The Great British Baking Show: Tennis Fruit Cake
Playlist
Learn to bake a Victorian era classic dessert with a recipe from The Great British Baking Show.
Season 16, Episode 10: The Bristol, Herb, Peach's on 47th
Check, Please!
Check, Please! host Catherine De Orio welcomes guest reviewers Amit Hasak, Andrea Sylvester, and Ariel Donegan who weigh in on Chicago area eateries The Bristol, Herb, and Peach's on 47th.
Peach's on 47th
Check, Please!
A bright and airy breakfast and lunch spot serving Southern staples and new takes on traditional fare.
Herb
Check, Please!
Herb is Thai food reimagined. Their belief is that preparing fresh food helps lead a healthy lifestyle.
Free Screening & Discussion: Maya Angelou and Still I Rise
Saturday, February 18, 2017
WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, presents a FREE screening and Discussion of Maya Angelou and Still I Rise.