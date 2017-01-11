On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, be among the first to see the series premiere of Victoria, the highly anticipated new drama series about the epic life of Queen Victoria, which will debut on Masterpiece in 2017 in the Sunday night time slot which Downton Abbey held. Following Victoria from the time she becomes Queen through her passionate courtship and marriage to Prince Albert, the lavish premiere season of Victoria dramatizes the romance and reign of the girl behind the famous monarch.

