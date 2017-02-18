Home

Take the Polar Plunge! Join in the fun Saturday for the 16th Annual Chicago Polar Bear Club Polar Plunge to raise funds for two families in need.

Hospital on Mercy Street

Mercy Street Recap

Following Lincoln’s visit to Mansion House, the hospital is full of new intrigue. The staff works to save one of its own while Frank works to hide evidence. Learn more.

News

Politics

Refugees, Visa and Green Card Holders Detained, Turned Away at O'Hare

Chicago Tonight
13 hours ago

What began as a regular Saturday at O’Hare International Airport grew into a dizzying scene of demonstrators and attorneys working feverishly to release travelers who had been detained by U.S.

Science/Technology

Cook County Laying Blueprint for New Age of Community Solar Projects

Chicago Tonight
2 days ago

Cook County is more than halfway through a multiyear project that aims to make solar energy more affordable for residents.

Health

Supt. Eddie Johnson Gets ‘Light-Headed’ at Press Conference

Chicago Tonight
2 days ago

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. 

Previews, Recaps & More

Drama

The Costumes of 'Mercy Street'

Playlist
1 day ago

The costumes on Mercy Street are fantastic, with impressive attention to historical detail.

Food

Roasts to Warm Your Heart: America's Test Kitchen's Roast Chicken and Pork

Playlist
2 days ago

Recipes from America's Test Kitchen for Best Roast Chicken with Root Vegetables and Tuscan-style Roast Pork with Garlic and Rosemary.

History

African Americans in Chicago During the Civil War

Playlist
3 days ago

During the Civil War, many freed slaves moved to Chicago, swelling the black population from around 600 at the beginning of the decade to 3,691 in 1870.

Food & Dining

Food & Dining

Season 16, Episode 9: Salero, Sankyu, Tiztal Café

Check, Please!
3 days ago

Check, Please! host Catherine De Orio welcomes guest reviewers Joe Battaglia, Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi, and Kady Johnsen who weigh in on Chicago area eateries Salero, Sankyu, and Tiztal Café.

Food & Dining

Tiztal Cafe

Check, Please!
3 days ago

Tiztal Café is a family owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving breakfast and lunch every day. They are known for their oatmeal shake.

Food & Dining

Sankyu

Check, Please!
3 days ago

Sankyu serves up authentic Japanese sushi, ramen and yakisoba. Dishes are meant to be shared.

Events

Free Screening & Discussion: Maya Angelou and Still I Rise

Saturday, February 18, 2017

WTTW, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, presents a FREE screening and Discussion of Maya Angelou and Still I Rise. 

